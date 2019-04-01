Brexit: What's happening this week (in theory) - MPs start to whittle down options

What's happening next with Brexit? The truthful answer is no one really knows, but here's a look at the schedule for the next week or so:

Monday, April 1

MPs take back control of Commons business from the Government for a second round of "indicative" votes on alternatives to the Prime Minister's deal.

It could be the moment in which they start to whittle down the options to one or two proposals around which a majority of MPs could coalesce.

Tuesday, April 2

Theresa May chairs the weekly meeting of the Cabinet in Downing Street, providing an opportunity for senior ministers to take stock of the latest developments.

It could also be the first opportunity for Mrs May to bring back her deal for a fourth time if she thinks she has the numbers - and if Speaker John Bercow will let her.

Wednesday, April 3

Currently pencilled in for a third round of indicative votes in the Commons if Mrs May still has not got her deal through and there is no majority for any of the alternatives.

Thursday, April 4

By-election in Labour-held Newport West.

Next week:

Wednesday, April 10

An emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels which will consider any request by Mrs May for a further extension to the Article 50 withdrawal period - which will mean the UK participating in European elections.

Friday, April 12

The deadline for Mrs May to agree a way forward with the EU if she still has not got her deal through or see Britain leave in a no-deal Brexit.

Wednesday, May 22

Still Mrs May's target date for leaving before the start of elections to the European Parliament, but only if she has a deal first.