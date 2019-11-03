Almost two-thirds of Echo readers are happy the UK did not leave the EU on Halloween, poll shows

PA

Thursday, October 31, was supposed to be Brexit day.

But with the EU approving a further extension and PM Boris Johnson failing to get his deal through the Commons, that proved not to be the case.

In a Facebook poll on Halloween we asked you: “Are you disappointed the UK hasn’t left the EU today?”

Out of over 2,700 readers who voted on the day, 61% said yes while 39% said no.

But since then the mood has switched and after 9,500 people voted, just 35% of those say they are unhappy.

Jim Ditchburn wrote: “The sad truth is that the people who want Brexit are the ones who who are going to be hit the hardest”, to which Fiona Moorcroft replied: “Very true. And if it was only going to be them who were damaged, I'd let them have it.

“But it's already damaging the country for the workers.”

Tony Brown is backing Brexit: “The remoaners are the ones who think the world is flat and it ends on the borders of the EU," he said.

“There’s a big wide world out there, and the scaremongering MPs who are saying this is because they don’t want to lose their jobs.”

Denise Molloy said: “I voted leave because I do not want to pay for two governments I do not want to pay EU 9 billion net a year after the discount and after the funding they may decide to give us back”, but Barry Norton replied: “Net budget payments are not net benefit. Why do you think Parliament refuse to leave with no trade deal?”

Suzanne Scotter wrote: “It's an absolute disgrace just leave that's what was voted stop messing about”, but Philip Healey Pearce warned about the cost of leaving: “The EU membership costs 1% of gdp and even the most conservative estimates reckon gdp will drop by 3%,” he said.

“That means the government will have 3 x the cost of EU membership less to spend on the NHS, schools and everything else. Why would you want that?”