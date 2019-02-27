100 homes set for approval in final phase of Doxford Park scheme

Plans for new homes in Doxford Park are set for approval in the final phase of a major regeneration scheme.

Next week, councillors will discuss proposals from Gentoo Homes for a parcel of land north of Mill Hill Road.

Artist impressions of how some homes could look in Phase 6 of the development. Picture: Gentoo.

If approved, 100 homes will be built on the site with the majority having four or five bedrooms alongside a new drainage system and landscaping.

The plans mark ‘phase six’ of the housebuilder’s redevelopment plans which have seen nearly 550 homes built in the Doxford Park area.

Sunderland City Council’s area Development Control Sub-Committee has been recommended to approve the plans when it meets next week.

But the local authority’s planning experts have said this should be conditional on a £392,984 sum to reduce impact on school places and protected nature areas.

Planners have called for:

•10% affordable homes on site with a 80/20% split between social rented/ intermediate housing.

•£354,105 towards primary and secondary school places within three miles of the development and citywide special educational needs provision.

•£35,000 towards an ongoing monitoring survey at the coast to monitor the impact of housing.

£3,000 towards visitor surveys of the coast and newly-created ‘suitable areas of natural greenspace’.

•£879 for door to door surveys of new residents after completion of the development in years one, three and five.

The application site was previously occupied by 135 houses which were demolished between 2008 and 2015.

During consultation, objections were recieved around increased litter and traffic, loss of open space and noise.

However, Gentoo has reduced the number of homes from 113 to 100 on the site with an aim of providing more open space.

A council report adds: “With the introduction of the proposed pedestrian/ cycleways along with improvements to the landscaped nature of the space, it is considered that the quality of the space will be enhanced in terms of its accessibility, connectivity and recreational provision.

“Given that this is the last integral phase of Gentoo’s Doxford Park renewal programme and in recognition of the proposed enhancements to the open space area, it is considered that the relatively limited incursion into the allocated open space is on balance acceptable.”

A bid for £81,900 to fund the expansion of local healthcare by Sunderland’s Clinical Commissioning was also submitted to planners.

However, a report states this bid has been knocked back by planners over lack of evidence.

Once Gentoo have completed phase six, the firm will have invested close to £100million in the redevelopment of the area.

A final decision will be made on the scheme on Monday, March 4 at Sunderland Civic Centre.

The meeting starts at 4pm.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service