Police welcome jailing of pair who caused trail of destruction in a village

Police say they are delighted with the sentences handed out to a pair of criminals who were jailed for leaving a trail of destruction.

During a two-hour rooftop stand-off with officers in Blackhall Colliery, Nigel Marsh and Jake Langthorne hurled missiles into the street and damaged parked cars.

The pair caused damage to the roofs of five houses in Tenth Street during the early morning incident on February 17 and set fire to the bedroom curtains in one property.

Both shouted abuse at police during the incident and at one point, Marsh threatened officers with a hammer.

At Durham Crown Court, Marsh was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison and Langthorne was given a 39-month prison sentence.

Speaking after the court hearing, Chief Inspector Lee Blakelock, of Durham Constabulary, said: “I am delighted with the sentences handed down to both Marsh and Langthorne.

“They reflect the seriousness of the crimes they committed against a community that will not tolerate criminals like these two.

“They both have several years locked away from their loved ones to reflect on their actions."

Ch Insp Blakelock praised the residents of Blackhall for working with police to make the community a safer place.

He said: “By continuing to engage and work together we will continue to make our neighbourhoods a safer place to live, work and visit.

“Their patience and cooperation is always so greatly appreciated and we will not allow the minority like Marsh and Langthorne to terrorise the community."

Marsh, 30, from Eighth Street, Blackhall, pleaded guilty to a number of offences including affray, arson, two counts of criminal damage, robbery, attempted robbery and dangerous driving.

Langthorne, a 28-year-old from Eleventh Street, in Horden, admitted affray and two counts of criminal damage.

Ch Insp Blakelock also praised those officers who were present during the dangerous incident.

He said: “It's important to remember the professionalism of the attending officers who responded to protect the public that night in extremely difficult circumstances and to the officers who collated the evidence which has led to these sentences."