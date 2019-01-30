Police warning over 'lane hoggers' on busy road

Traffic police officers have called on drivers to be "lane hoggers" following reports that concerns have been raised about undertaking motorists.

Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit has put a post on its Facebook page asking drivers to only using a right-hand lane on a dual carriageway.

The unit says the warning comes following concerns about the behaviour of some drivers on the stretch of road between the A690 at Carville and the Leazes Bowl Roundabout in Durham City.

The post reads: "Don't be a "Lane hogger!"

"Rule 137 of the HighwayCodeGB states: 'On a two-lane dual carriageway you should stay in left-hand lane. Use the right-hand lane for overtaking/ turning right.

'After overtaking, move back to the left-hand lane when safe to do so'.

"Concerns have been raised about the stretch of road between A690 Carville to Leazes Bowl Roundabout in Durham City regarding incidents where vehicles have been seen to undertake others due to vehicle remaining in the outside lane.

"Although the right hand lane is for passing slower moving vehicles, be concious of the speed limit and the road conditions and adjust driving to suit.

"Be safe! #drivetoarrive."