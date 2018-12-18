Police warn drivers and residents to lock doors after areas targeted by 'opportunistic thieves'

Police are warning residents to lock the doors of their cars and properties after a spate of incidents.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a number of cars and properties in South Tyneside and Sunderland have been targeted by opportunistic thieves who are going street to street trying doors to see if they are unlocked.

Police have arrested a number of people suspected of carrying out burglary and car crime offences across both areas and say officers will continue to patrol the streets.

One particular incident took place on n Hindmarch Drive, West Boldon, where police received a report of an attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 10.44pm on November 22, police received a report of an attempted theft of a motor vehicle on Hindmarch Drive, West Boldon.

“Offenders approached a parked van on the street and tried to gain entry.

"After setting off the alarm, they then made off in a dark-coloured vehicle.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

The force is offering reassurance to the public that police investigate all reports made to them and take action against perpetrators.

Northumbria Police, Inspector Denise Easdon said: “We are aware of a spate of car-related incidents in the West Boldon area and I would like to reassure the public that police actively investigate all reports made to us.

“Over the last few weeks, we have arrested a number of people suspected of carrying out burglary and car crime offences across South Tyneside and Sunderland, and we will continue to patrol the streets and take robust action against perpetrators.

“Many of the reports made to us involve opportunistic thieves going street to street trying car doors or the front doors of properties.

"If the door is locked, they will just move on to the next vehicle or home searching for a quick and easy win.

“I would therefore ask members of the public to take an extra moment to ensure their car and front doors are locked, and that any items are not left on display.”