Police want to trace two people following attempted supermarket TV theft

Police have released CCTV images of people they'd like to trace following an attempted theft at a supermarket.

The incident happened at around 2.38pm on Saturday, July 21, when attempts were made to steal a television from Asda, The Galleries.

Police also wish to speak to this man.

Nothing was stolen by those responsible, who were confronted by security staff, but a police investigation is ongoing.

Police have now identified two individuals they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They were in the supermarket at the same time and may be able to help officers with the investigation.

The individuals, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 612 210718.