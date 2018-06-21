Police want to speak to Sunderland man in connection with offences against vulnerable people

Have your say

Police in North Yorkshire want help to trace a Wearside man they want to speak to.

Officers at North Yorkshire Police are asking for information about Paul Ternent, 52, from Bournmoor.

They want to speak to the Houghton man about a number of crimes against vulnerable people.

A spokesman for the force said: "We want to speak to him about a number of theft ,fraud and money laundering offences against vulnerable people.

"If you can help us find him, please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111."