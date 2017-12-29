Police urge North East drivers to take care in wintry weather conditions

Police are urging people to take care on the roads as wintry conditions hit the region again today.

Drivers are being warned to take their time due to the large amount of ice on the roads and the heavy snow fall.

Northumbria Police Tweeted: "Take care on the roads, there is a lot of ice out there and many areas are beginning to experience heavy snowfall."

Cleveland Police Tweeted: "It's already really icy across Cleveland, please ensure that you don't leave vehicles unattended whilst de-icing and have a safe journey."

Across the region the Met Office has said the weather will be old and cloudy with snow quickly spreading in from the west and heavy at times.

Snow is expected to turn to rain later in the morning and easing, staying cloudy. The maximum temperature is 4 °C.

Snow falling on the A19 south of the A179 junction.