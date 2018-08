Police have thanked the crowds who went along to Sunderland Airshow.

Officers from Northumbria Police said they had had a fantastic time with 'minimal issues' to deal with.

Supt Sarah Pitt

Supt Sarah Pitt, said: "A fantastic three days down on the seafront of Roker and Seaburn. Really hope everybody has had a fantastic time, I know we have as Northumbria Police supporting this event.

"Just a big thank you to everybody that has come down, we have had minimal issues that we have had to deal with as the police."