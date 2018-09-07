Police still searching for two men on 'most wanted list'

Police are still searching for two wanted suspects in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Earlier this week Northumbria Police release images of men they want to speak to in connection with a string of offences across the region, including burglary, harassment and assault.

Six of those individuals are now no longer wanted by police.

But two of the men are still outstanding and police are encouraging anyone who knows their whereabouts to get in touch.

They are:

Carl Jones, 34, of Jarrow, who has been wanted since December 2017 in connection with an assault in South Shields and breach of a restraining order.

And Alan Davison, 46, of Sunderland, who is wanted for breach of bail.

Police are appealing directly to both men to contact police either by calling 101 or walking into their nearest police station.

The public are also encouraged to report information about the two men’s whereabouts by calling police, reporting online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact or emailing southern.intelligence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.