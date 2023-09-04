Police search for missing man last seen getting on a bus in Cleadon
Concern is growing for Clive
Officers searching for a missing man are appealing to the public for information.
Clive Chandler, 65, was reported missing on the evening of Friday, September 1.
Clive was last seen at 3.30pm getting on a bus on Front Street in Cleadon towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.
However, he has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Clive since he was first reported missing and are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Today, Monday, September 4, they are appealing to the public for their help.
Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as wearingglasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.
He is understood to be wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.
Clive, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.
In an emergency, always dial 999.