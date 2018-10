Police say there are no suspicious circumstances after the body of a man was found in a taxi near Seaham this morning.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called to a taxi parked in the layby on the A19 near Seaham following concerns for the welfare of a man shortly after 7am this morning.

"Sadly, a 39-year-old man, from Newcastle, was found dead inside. His family have been informed.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."