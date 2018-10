Police have released video footage of a male smashing a car window in East Durham.

Peterlee Police have released CCTV images of the person responsible for smashing a car window with a brick at Burns Terrace in Shotton Colliery on Sunday.

Male who smashed a car window with a brick.

If anyone has information about this person they should contact police on 101 quoting reference DHM-07102018-0369.