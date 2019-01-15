Police release update on Sunderland OAP after beauty spot attack

A pensioner remains in hospital a month after he was seriously assaulted at a beauty spot.

The 69-year-old Sunderland man was rushed to Preston Royal Hospital following the attack close to the shores of Windermere, in the Lake District, on Sunday, December 16.

His condition was initially described as critical.

Cumbria Police now say he is in a "stable condition" and that his injuries are "not believed to be life threatening".

The incident took place opposite the visitors' centre, at the junction of Glebe Road and the Promenade, Bowness-on-Windermere, at around 5.20pm.

A 59-year-old man from Manchester was arrested two days later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Cumbria Police on 101, quoting incident number 201 of December 16, 2018.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



