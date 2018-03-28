Police release images in connection with a Sunderland burglary

Have your say

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to about a burglary in Sunderland.

At around 2am on Saturday, February 24, a burglar entered a house on Rushcliffe in Sunderland.

During the incident a number of items were stolen including a handbag, purse, mobile phone and clothing.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are now releasing images of a man they want to speak to.

He was in the area and could assist police with their investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows who he is, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 024687C/18.