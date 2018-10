Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault.

Police in Peterlee are hoping to trace this man following the incident which took place in Horden.

A police spokesman said: "We are looking to identify this male in relation to a Section 20 Assault which happened in Horden on Wednesda, October 3."

Anyone with information should contact the police non emergency number 101 quoting reference number CRI00154121.