Police release image of man following affray incident outside Sunderland nightclub

Police are hoping to trace a man following an affray incident outside a Sunderland nightclub.

At 1.52am on Monday, August 27, police were called to a disturbance involving a large group of people outside Illusions nightclub, Holmeside

During an altercation one man aged 18 suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his arm believed to have been caused by a knife.

He was taken to hospital and received treatment.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and has since been released on police bail.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers have identified a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He was known to have been in the area at the time and officers say he may be able to assist with the investigation.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 113 270818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers are also keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident who were in the city centre at the time.