Police release CCTV footage of potential murder witnesses

Police have released CCTV footage of four men who could be potential witnesses to a man's murder.

Durham Constabulary Officers would like to speak to the men after 25-year-old Ryan Thompson suffered fatal stab wounds in Gregson Street, Sacriston, at around 11pm on Saturday, September 1.

The CCTV footage of four men police would like to speak to.

The men are not suspects in the stabbing, but were in the Gregson Street area shortly before the incident took place and may hold vital information.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Mr Thompson and remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Andy Smith, from Durham Constabulary, said: “There is still an active investigation even though a suspect has been charged with murder.

“To make it clear, these men are not suspects in that investigation, but we would like to identify them as they could have vital information which could assist our ongoing inquiries.

"Anyone who recognises them should contact us on 101 and ask for the Major Crime Team.

“Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”