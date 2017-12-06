Police recover cable stolen from Metro system

Police say they have recovered rcable which was stolen earlier this week, causing chaos on the Tyne and Wear Metro system.

The cable, minus the copper inside it, was found on a football pitch on Gateshead near to where it was taken from the rail lines.

Services between South Shields, Sunderland and Newcastle were suspended for much of Monday morning following the theft.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the theft of cable from the Metro system which disrupted travellers on Monday morning.

"Officers investigating the theft have recovered the stolen cable, minus the copper inside it. It was recovered nearby on a football pitch next to Sanderson Villas in Gateshead.

"Thieves had dragged the 80-90 metres of stolen cable across the rail lines before stripping out the valuable metal leaving the redundant cable behind.

"Police are appealing for anyone who was in this area, or who lives beside the Metro line, and may have seen or heard any suspicious activity from 2am onwards in the early hours of Monday morning."

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 305 of 04/12/17.