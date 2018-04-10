Police recover body from River Tyne

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Tyne.

The body was found close to the Millennium Bridge, on Newcastle Quayside, at about 11am yesterday.

Police believe the body is that of missing 78-year-old James Laidlow, with inquiries ongoing to formally identify him.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police have confirmed that a body recovered from the River Tyne yesterday is believed to be of a missing Newcastle man.

"At about 11am yesterday police received a report of a body in the river near to the Millennium Bridge on Newcastle Quayside.

"Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

"Inquiries are now ongoing to formally identify the body but it is believed to be that of missing 78-year-old James Laidlow.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

"A report will also be prepared for the coroner in due course.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 336 09/04/18."