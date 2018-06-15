Police pledge to step up safety measures in Roker after two rape allegations in same Sunderland street

Extra safety measures are being introduced in a Sunderland community in the wake of two separate rape allegations in the same street in less than a fortnight.

Additional 24/7 CCTV, regular police patrols and pop-up sessions with officers are in place in Roker.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt.

The measures come as Northumbria Police continue to investigate two reports of rape in Roker Avenue.

The first complaint was made on May 23, when a woman reported she had been raped at an address in the street.

Araz Mustafa Abdulla, who lives in the street, and Saheed Mahmood Rasoolli, 30 of Hylton Road, Sunderland, have been charged with rape, while three other men are under investigation as part of the inquiry.

A second inquiry was launched following an allegation a woman was attacked in another address in the street on Monday, June 4. One man has been arrested and released under investigation.

Elsewhere in the city, officers are also investigating reports made by women in their 20s that they were raped by separate men in Mowbray Park on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested and released as inquiries continue, with additional patrols also drafted in and CCTV covering the area.

Residents living in and around Roker Avenue have raised a series of concerns specifically around the street, including the number of houses of multi-occupation (HMO), the level of crime and disorder they say is happening in the area and worries about their personal safety with Northumbria Police.

While Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt could not draw on the specifics of the cases due to the ongoing court cases, she said much is being done to support the community in the aftermath of the incidents.

She said: “I would strongly say that rape and any sexual offence is a horrendous offence, but one committed by all races, all religions, not just ethnic minorities and not just people who are asylum seekers, or native to England or Sunderland.

“There is no suggestion we have a specific issue with anyone from a particular religion or race or background that is committing that particular offence.

“This type of offence is horrific and we have specialist resources to investigate and they are our main priority, the Police and Crime Commissioner has made violence against women and girls a top priority.

“All our work is about protecting the vulnerable and to bring perpetrators to justice.”

The pop-up sessions are being held today and on Monday and Tuesday in the community room at Tesco off Newcastle Road from 3pm to 5pm, but could continue if residents call for further support.

They come after a Police and Communities Together (PACT) meeting was held in Roker on Monday, which more than 250 people attended.

A further meeting is planned between the police, Sunderland City Council and members of the Roker Eye group, which was set up back in 2015 to raise concerns about the level of HMOs being set up in the area.

Chief Supt Pitt added: “People have concerns about not feeling safe.

“We have done a lot of work in terms of education in schools and colleges about personal responsibility, be aware of your surroundings and don’t put yourself in danger.

“But we have also increased patrols in Roker on the back of the two rape inquiries.

“By working with the local authority we’ve put in extra CCTV, we’re patrolling Roker Avenue itself and trying to look at ways of educating, as well as working with door staff and taxi drivers.

“But clearly if anything does happen, any offence reported will be investigated thoroughly and professionally and we want the community to tell us what is going on.”

She added the force does have some concerns about the HMOs in that neighbourhood.

Chief Supt Pitt said: “I think there’s got to be suitable where HMOs are put and we do have some concerns around the number that are in Roker and we are working with the local authority.

“People know these houses have moved very much from student accommodation in the past to be taken on for asylum seekers, but it’s not necessarily asylum seekers they are concerned about, it’s around the volume of HMOs coming in.

“They feel very much like their community is being eroded because these are probably transient people coming to the area for a short time and they see the properties are not being cared for.

“It also focuses around why they have been the authority to be set up, the building regulations and licences and that is a decision by the local authority.

“Monday’s meeting was quite heated and people are concerned and we are trying to specifically work in the community around that.”