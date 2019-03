Police are on the scene following a smash on the Washington Highway this evening.

It happened on the southbound slip road for the A195 at Northumberland Way, in the Biddick area.

As a result the southbound slip road has had to be closed

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A182 Washington Highway, the southbound offslip for the A195 Northumberland Way near Biddick is currently closed due to a two vehicle collision requiring debris clearance and recovery.

"Police are at scene."