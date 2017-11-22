Police on scene after A19 crash

Emergency services have been called out following a crash on the A19.

It happened on the southbound side of the road close to the junction with the A1231.

One lane of the road remains open but queues are forming all the way back to the A184 at Testo's Roundabout in West Boldon.

Highways England tweeted: "A19 southbound at A1231 junction (Wessington Way) for #Sunderland... @northumbriapol are in attendance at a collision... one lane open at present time and delays are building.. queues from Boldon A184.."