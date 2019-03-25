Police name man, 70, whose body was found in River Wear

Police have named a man whose body was found in the River Wear.

A body was found in the river near Witton-le-Wear in County Durham shortly before 1pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended but despite their efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been named as 70-year-old Timothy Stephenson, who was from Bishop Auckland.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a body found in the River Wear, near Witton-le-Wear, is that of 70-year-old, Timothy Stephenson from Bishop Auckland.

"The body was found by a member of the public at around 12.40pm yesterday.

"Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious and will be preparing a file for the coroner."