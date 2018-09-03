Police issue images of Sunderland’s most wanted men

These are the faces of eight most wanted men as police ramp up efforts to track them down.

Northumbria Police has released the pictures of the men from across Sunderland and South Tyneside, including some long-term suspects who remain outstanding.

Harry Allen.

They are wanted in connection with a string of offences across the region, including burglary, harassment and assault.

Police are now appealing to members of the public to come forward and help officers trace them as inquiries continue into a number of unsolved crimes.

Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan said: “People may be reading this who recognise some of these individuals, and maybe having seen them very recently.

“Police want to speak to them as soon as possible in connection with a number of crimes that have been committed across Sunderland and South Tyneside. They may hold the key to some of these investigations.

Even the smallest bit of information could prove to be hugely important. Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan

“Our message to the eight individuals is clear; your faces are out there, we know who you are, so please hand yourself in to your nearest police station and assist officers as soon as possible.

“We would ask the residents of Sunderland and South Tyneside to come forward and offer any information that may help us locate these eight men.

“Even the smallest bit of information could prove to be hugely important.”

Anyone with information about any of the eight people pictured are asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alan Davison.

You can also report online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact or email central.intelligence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk

The appeal comes off the back of a visible 48-hour police operation which took place across Sunderland and South Tyneside in July.

Officers carried out early morning raids and arrested a number of wanted suspects in connection with a range of offences.

Following its conclusion, Temporary Superintendent Barrie Joisce, said: “I want this operation to send out a really strong message to all in the communities we serve – that we will take positive action to tackle criminal activity.

“I also want it to reassure victims that we will do all we can to bring people to justice.

Carl Jones.

“Anyone with the intention of disrupting or harming community life will be dealt with proportionately, and we will continue to work hard to ensure those living and working in this region are kept safe.”

Since the operation, three men have been charged with offences. They are:

l Wayne Froud

Aged 34, of Wensleydale Avenue, Penshaw, has been charged with harassment.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Thursday, September 6.

l Hasham Al-Hooti

David Jobling.

Aged 25, of The Drive, Washington, has been charged with threats to kill.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Sunderland on October 4.

l Dean Groenwald

Aged 26, of no fixed abode, was charged with affray.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 18.

Six individuals remain under investigation following their arrest with inquiries ongoing.

Five men were escorted to court, two suspects were released with no further action and one man received a caution.

Lee Robson.

Martin Urban.

Stuart Wilson.