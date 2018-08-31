Police investigation after suspected arson attack at three houses

Police and fire officers are investigating after three homes were targeted in a suspected arson attack.

Just after 7am on Wednesday, police were called to reports of smoke coming from two neighbouring houses in Brackendale Court in the village.

Investigators believe accelerant was poured through the letterbox of both houses and then set alight.

The suspects then made off in an unknown direction.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) attended the scene just before 7am and carried out extensive searches of all the properties, fortunately there were no occupants inside.

It has now been announced that a joint police and fire investigation is now underway.

CDDFRS Easington District Manager, Phil Innis said: “Luckily no one was in the properties at the time of the fire, if the occupants had been asleep in bed the outcome could have been very different.

“We, along with our police colleagues, now need the community to work with us to find the person or people responsible.

“I would encourage anyone with information, who wants to remain anonymous, to call the independent charity FireStoppers on 0800169558 and together, we can tackle this.”

Inspector Sara Baxter, from Peterlee Neighbourhood team said: “Officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community following the suspected arson attacks.Thankfully nobody was injured.

“Peterlee CID a long with Peterlee Neighbourhood team are also working very closely with CDDFRS to bring the offenders to justice.

“We would urge members of the public to report such incidents and if anyone is aware of the perpetrators then please let us know.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has CCTV in the area is urged to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 59 of August 29.