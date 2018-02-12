Police investigating alleged sexual assault at Sunderland pub

Police investigating an alleged sexual assault at a Sunderland pub have released an image of man they would like to trace.

The incident happened around 10.05pm in Vesta Tilleys in High Street West in the city centre on Sunday, January 21.

The offender is said to have forced himself on a woman by kissing her.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured as it is thought he was in the venue at the time and may be able to help police with inquiries.

The man, or anyone with information about his identity, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1113 210118.