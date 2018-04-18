Police Interceptors stars set for Stadium of Light fundraiser

A Stadium of Light fund-raising night later this year promises to be an arresting experience.

Stars of Channel 5’s hit show Police Interceptors will join the likes of Sunderland’s Olympic boxing medallist Tony Jeffries, The Voice’s Olivia Lawson and former SAFC stars including Darren Williams, Kevin Ball, Darren Holloway and Tommy Miller at a night to raise money for the North East Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF).

Police Interceptors Ian Squire and Mike "Spike" Fisher, with police dog Kaizer.

PCs Mike ‘Spike’ Fisher and Ian ‘Squiresy’ Squire, accompanied by police dogs Kaizer and Lottie, dropped by the Stadium to publicise the NIGHT4CHUF to be held on Friday, August 24.

The night has been organised by dad David Barker, whose son Jake’s life was saved by treatment at the heart unit.

Jake, now six, was born with a serious heart defect and had to have surgery at the Freeman when he was barely a month old.

At birth, the youngster had a ventricular septal defect, which happens when the area between the two sections of the heart fails to develop, and a small right ventricle.

“The unit saved his life - he would not be here now without it,” said David.

“His first operation was when he was just five weeks old and he has had another two after that. His next one should take place when he is a teenager.

“We can’t thank them enough for what they have done for us.”

Spike and Squiresy are looking forward to the evening: “We get involved with a lot of things because of the Interceptors,” said Ian.

“Being in the show has certainly helped - we get a lot of requests and if we can help people, we will.”

Mike said the series had helped to change the public’s perception of the team and their work: “People feel they can come up and talk to us,” he said.

“We used to be the bogeymen but now we get people coming up and wanting to take selfies with us. We get little kids who are dressed as us - we’re inspiring the next generation of police officers.”

Tickets for NIGHT4CHUF cost £10 for adults, £35 for children and are available from David via Twitter, @DAVIDB4RK3R