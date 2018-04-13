Police Interceptor TV stars complete epic cycle ride to help retired police dogs

Two stars of TV’s popular Police Interceptors show are top dogs after completing a coast to coast bike ride in just one day for their canine colleagues.

Durham Constabulary police constables Mike ‘Spike’ Fisher and Nick Prest from the hit Channel 5 series battled against the elements to finish the 113-mile journey from Morecambe to Seaton Carew in just 11 hours.

Riding through some stunning scenery.

In the process they raised more than £1,000 for PawsUp, a retired police dogs benevolent fund which helps care for the animals once they have finished their crime fighting careers.

They rode in to a wet and misty Seaton Carew to a heroes welcome.

​PC Fisher, a self-professed ‘fat lad built for comfort’ who is from Hartlepool said the ride was a massive challenge but that their minds remained on one goal. He said: “It was tough. I nearly packed in a couple of times but the thought of all those folk waiting for us at the end kept me going.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody who came out to support us – every wave, every flash of lights – it all gave us that extra spur on which we needed in that very moment.

Mike Fisher (left) and Nick Prest in County Durham.

“It felt like scoring the winning goal in front of the North stand at the Stadium of Light when I heard the roar.

“We didn’t set out to break any records but to support our police dogs who put their lives on the line every day to ensure the safety of the public and they were the sole reason behind this mission.

“They deserve a happy retirement.”

Dog handler Ian Squire, the founder of PawsUp and colleague of the two cyclists, drove a support van to aid the pair on their journey.

Starting from the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe

He said: “Conditions couldn’t have been worse really but they made a tremendous effort. We couldn’t be more proud.

“The funds are still coming in but the ride has raised at least £1,000 which will go towards giving our dogs everything they deserve.”

Around 100 people were waiting to congratulate the pair as they arrived into at Seaton Carew at 8.30pm on Tuesday following their journey which started at the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe.

To support please visit pawsup.org.uk