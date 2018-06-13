Police hunt fuel thieves after five-mile pursuit involving helicopter

Police are hoping to trace two men following a suspected fuel theft from a petrol station which saw a pursuit involving the force helicopter.

Just after 7pm last night officers from Northumbria Police say they were given a report of a theft of fuel from a petrol station in South Hetton Road, near Hetton.

Police chased a black Range Rover which they believe was used in connection with the incident, with the force helicopter call out for the pursuit.

The car was later crashed into a wall five miles away in Nunn Street, Shiney Row.

Two men then made off from the scene on foot and officers are now hoping to trace them.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: At around 7.03pm last night police received a report of a theft of fuel from a petrol station on South Hetton Road, Hetton-le-Hole.

“Police pursued a black Range Rover in connection with the incident.

"The vehicle was later crashed into a wall on Nunn Street, Shiney Row.

"Two men then made off on foot.

“Officers and an air support unit subsequently searched the area.

"Attempts are ongoing to trace those involved.

“Anybody with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1034 12/06/18.”