Police hunt for the occupants of a car after Sunderland crash

A search has been launched to find the occupants of a car who made off after it overturned in a Sunderland street.

Police were called to Gartland Road in the Grindon area following a collision at around 7.19pm on Monday night.

An overturned car in the Grindon area of Sunderland.

Officers recovered the vehicle, but its occupants had made off and police have now launched inquiries to trace those involved.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 7.19pm last night (Monday), police received a report of a car that had overturned on Gartland Road, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and recovered the vehicle.

"The occupants of the car had made off and inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1130 151018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."