Police hunt for on-the-run Sunderland rape suspect

Police are hunting for a rape suspect after he did not appear for his crown court trial.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of George Hill, 68, of Portland Road, Plains Farm, Sunderland, after he failed to turn up at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Constable Tristan Farley, from Preston Police, said: “We need to find George Hill so he can stand trial for the offence he is accused of.

“He has strong links to the Sunderland area and so could be in the North East.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us as soon as possible.



“Similarly if Hill himself sees this appeal, I would urge him to attend the nearest police station before he makes matters much worse for himself.”

Police say Hill failed to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 14.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.



If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts then call police on (01772) 209827 or 101, quoting Lancashire Police crime number DF1406394.



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.