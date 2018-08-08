Police hoping to trace van which 'made off from officers' in Sunderland street

Police are trying to trace a car which was involved in a crash today.

Northumbria Police have issued a statement following an incident with a Vauxhall Combo car derived van.

It is believed the vehicle was involved in a crash in Newcastle Road, Monkwearmouth, shortly after 1.20pm.

Officers say the car then mounted the kerb as it made off from the scene.

A statement on the force's Facebook page reads: "Police are looking for a white Vauxhall Combo car derived van - Reg VE53 EKV - involved in a collision on Newcastle Road, Sunderland at 13.22 today.

"It then made off from officers after mounting the kerb.

"It will have offside damage.

"Report any sightings to Police on 101 quoting reference 407."