Police extend appeal for information following report of body in River Wear

Northumbria Police are continuing to appeal for information following a report that a body may be in the River Wear in Sunderland.

The initial report that a body could be in the water near the Wearmouth Bridge came in to police on Friday, December 1, and since then, searches have been carried out along a section of the path next to the river under the bridge.

Emergency services carried out searches at the River Wear.

Marine officers have also conducted a search in the water.

Investigating officers are now extending their appeal and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area from the afternoon or evening of Monday, November 27, through to the morning of Friday, December 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, from Northumbria Police, said: “Initial searches, both along the riverbank and the water itself, have proven negative.

“Our investigation originally centred on the understanding that the body of a woman may have entered the river on Monday evening, however acting on new information we are extending this time frame.

Police officers carried out searches on north side of the River Wear underneath and close to Wearmouth Bridge.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area during this time who saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting incident number 66 of December 1 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.