Police are on the scene following an accident on the A1 this morning.

The collison happened close to junction 69 of the road at Team Valley.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Police are currently dealing with an RTC A1 Junction 69.

"Northbound slip road for the A184.

"Only Lane 1 is in use at the moment.

"Lanes 2 & 3 blocked.

"Please avoid the area wherever possible. Thank you."