A vehicle has broken down on a stretch of the busy A690 road this morning.

Northumbria Police say they are dealing with the incident, which has happened on a section of road near the Church Street footbridge in Houghton.

It is on the eastbound side of the road.

The force tweeted: "Police are currently on scene dealing with a broken down vehicle A690 near to the footbridge over Church Street, this will impact on traffic travelling eastbound towards Doxford International."