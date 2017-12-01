Police dealing with accidents on the A19 due to icy conditions

Have your say

Police are urging motorists to beware of icy conditions when driving this morning.

Northumbria Police say they have already dealt with a number of incidents in the A19 area of Sunderland.

A spokesman said: "Take care if driving on the A19 around Sunderland this morning - road conditions are very poor, and our officers are already dealing with a number of accidents in the local area.

"Reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you."

Meanwhile Durham Police have also issued a warning to motorists about weather conditions in the force area.

A spokesman, said: "Snow and ice are affecting County Durham and Darlington this morning making driving hazardous, de-ice those windscreens, allow extra time for your journey, drive carefully everyone."