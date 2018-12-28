Police confirm no charges over separate Sunderland rape inquiries

No charges are to be brought over three separate rape inquiries in Sunderland ‘at this stage’, a senior police officer has confirmed.

Northumbria Police launched an inquiry after a woman reported that she had been subjected to a sex attack at an address in Roker Avenue on June 4.

Roker Avenue in Sunderland.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection soon after the inquiry began.

Officers in Sunderland also launched an investigation into allegations made by two women, both in their 20s, who said they had been raped in Mowbray Park on Bank Holiday Monday, May 28.

At the time, the force said it received a report of a disturbance inside the park at around 9.40pm, and when officers went to the scene, spoke to two women who said they had been socialising with a group of men entering the park.



They said they had been attacked in separate locations inside the park within minutes of each other, with specialist officers supporting them as information was gathered.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in connection with the incidents and were released under investigation pending further inquiries.

If any information comes to light, it will be progressed. Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt

The investigation in Roker Avenue came less than two weeks after a separate incident at another address in the street that this week saw Araz Abdulla, 23, of Roker Avenue, and Saheed Rasoolli, 30, of Hylton Road, jailed for rape.



Northumbria Police has now issued an update about the investigations.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt said; “There have also been investigations into a report of another rape in Roker Avenue and others in Mowbray Park and at the moment all inquiries are complete and there will be no prosecutions at this stage.

“However, if any information comes to light, it will be progressed.”

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt.