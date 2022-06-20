Officers were alerted early on Saturday (June 18) morning and have now revealed one person was found dead following the incident near Marsden, South Shields.
A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.40am on Saturday (June 18) police received a report a vehicle had gone into the sea, near Souter Lighthouse.
“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and sadly the body of a 29-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle.
Most Popular
-
1
Lee Dawson murder probe: Police confirm seventh person arrested as post-mortem confirms Sunderland man died of stab wounds
-
2
Police confirm man dead following incident near Souter Lighthouse after reports 'vehicle had gone into the sea'
-
3
Nine photos as excited Elton John fans arrive at the Stadium of Light
-
4
£20million plans submitted for food store, drive-thru outlets and industrial units on development set to create 135 jobs at former Sunderland glassworks site
-
5
12 photos of crowds enjoying city centre entertainment as Sunderland prepares to welcome Elton John
“The man’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”