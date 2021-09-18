Police close Sunderland road following 'ongoing incident'
Officers have closed part of the A1018 in Sunderland and are encouraging drivers to use an alternative route.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:01 pm
Police have closed the A1018 Sunderland Northbound at the junction with Sans Street and High Street West following an ‘ongoing incident’ this afternoon, Saturday, September 18.
Officers are encouraging drivers to use an alternative route.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing incident there is currently a road closure A1018 Sunderland Northbound at the junction with Sans Street and High Street West. Please use an alternative route”