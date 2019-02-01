Police close stretch of A690 and drivers warned to avoid Houghton Cut as vehicles become stuck due to snow

Police have closed a stretc of the A690 and are warning drivers to avoid Houghton Cut as cars are becoming stuck due to the bad weather.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they have to close the A690 at Houghton eastbound from the A182.

Westbound is still open but down to single lane.

Police have said the closure is a result of the cars are becoming stuck as a result of the bad weather.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "We are dealing with reports of vehicles getting stuck on the A690 (Houghton Cut) just north of the A182 junction due to weather.

"Local authority have been informed but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Gridlocked traffic on the A690 near Houghton Cut this morning.

"We have now had to close the road eastbound from the A182.

"Westbound is still open but down to single lane."