Police called after 'concern for woman' on cliff edge

Police were called out tonight after there were concerns for a woman on a cliff edge.

Officers responded to reports that a woman was close to the edge of cliffs at Marsden in South Shields just after 5.30pm.

Northumbria Police said that following negotiations the woman was talked back from the cliff edge.

She is now in the care of paramedics.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "There were concerns for a lady on a cliff edge at Marsden this evening.

"Officers attended and negotiated her safe removal from that area.

"She is now in the care of paramedics."