Police appealing for information to locate missing Sunderland man
Brad Strand, 28, was last seen in the Fulwell Quarry area at about 8am today (Saturday, May 10).
Officers and Brad’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Brad is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, a khaki green windbreaker jacket, cargo-style trousers and grey Nike trainers.
Brad, or anyone who might know his whereabouts, should contact Northumbria Police either by sending the Force a direct message on social media or by using the live chat or report forms on the website.
For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.
Please quote log number NP-20250510-0250.
