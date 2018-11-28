Police appeal to trace Sunderland man who has breached bail conditions

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man from Sunderland.

Officers say they are eager to locate Anthony Purvis, 38, of King Henry Court, in Downhill, after he breached his bail conditions.

He had initially been arrested on suspicion of assault at an address in Sunderland.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace Purvis, and police are now asking members of the public who have seen him to come forward and reveal his whereabouts.

Mr Purvis, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0196325.