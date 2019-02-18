Police appeal to trace men following burglary in which £4,000 and $6,000 Hong Kong dollars were taken

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in which thousands of pounds and foreign currency were taken.

Officers in Chester-le-Street say they are hoping to trace four Eastern European men in connection with the incident.

Last Wednesday, February 13, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, four men wearing balaclavas broke into a property on Wensley Close, in Ouston, and stole £4,000 cash and $6,000 Hong Kong dollars.

The men, who are described as being of Eastern European origin, made off towards St Benet’s Way in the town.

The dollars were stolen in denominations of $1,000, $500 and $100.

A post on the Chester-le-Street Facebook page read: "We’re urging anyone who may have seen a man or men exchanging large amounts of Hong Kong dollars to come forward."

Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 468 of February 13.