Police appeal to find Reece Roberts following suspected hit-and-run incident continues

Police are still hoping to trace a man who they want to speak to as part of their investigation into a suspected hit-and-run incident last weekend.

At around 1.12am on Saturday, February 23, police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Front Street, Hetton.

Reece Roberts.

The vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

A 21-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

One man, aged 17, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

As part of their ongoing inquiries, police have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Front Street in Hetton was closed off following a suspected hit-and-run incident last weekend.

Reece Roberts, 20, was believed to have been inside the vehicle prior to the collision and Northumbria Police say he could assist officers with the investigation.

A number of addresses have been searched in a bid to locate Roberts, who is believed to be in the Sunderland area.

He is being encouraged by police to hand himself in to Southwick police station.

Roberts, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 90 230219.