Police appeal to find missing woman, 26

Police officers are trying to locate a missing woman.

Durham Constabulary says it is becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of Gemma Jackson.

The 26-year-old was last seen in the Ushaw Moor area of Durham last night at 9.30pm.

In a statement Durham Constabulary said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Gemma Jackson.

"She was last seen wearing a black parka coat and red skinny jeans in #UshawMoor last night at around 9.30pm.

"Anyone who has seen Gemma, or knows of her whereabouts, please call 101."