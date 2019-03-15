Police appeal to find missing teenager

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager.

Northumbria Police say Jevonni Copley, 18, was reported missing on Tuesday but was seen in Newcastle at 3pm on Thursday.

Officers have still not been able to locate him.

The force tweeted: "Can you help us trace missing teenager Jevonni Copley who was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

"The 18yo has been seen in #Newcastle city centre as recently as 3pm yesterday but we haven't been able to locate him.

"If you see him then call us on 101 quoting log 717 12/03/19."