Police appeal to find missing teenage boy

Police are appealing to trace a missing 15-year-old boy who has not been seen for more than a week.

Carl Sharp went missing on Monday, October 22.

He has links to the Middlesbrough area and also has links to Washington in the Northumbria Police force area.

He is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 3in tall.

It is not known what clothing Carl was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who may have seen Carl or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 196133.